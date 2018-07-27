FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 27, 2018 / 2:30 AM / in 2 hours

Japan Aso: want G20 meetings to focus on identifying economic problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he wanted Group of 20 meetings next year to focus on identifying problems in the global economy before they worsened.

Aso, speaking to reporters, also said he wanted to promote investment in infrastructure when Japan serves as the chair of G20 meetings next year.

Aso said that finance ministers and central bankers discussed downside risks to the global economy at a meeting in Argentina last week. (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.