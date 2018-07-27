Japan Aso: want G20 meetings to focus on identifying economic problems

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he wanted Group of 20 meetings next year to focus on identifying problems in the global economy before they worsened.

Aso, speaking to reporters, also said he wanted to promote investment in infrastructure when Japan serves as the chair of G20 meetings next year.

Aso said that finance ministers and central bankers discussed downside risks to the global economy at a meeting in Argentina last week. (Reporting by Stanley White Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)