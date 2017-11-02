Japan finmin Aso hails achievements of BOJ gov Kuroda

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso hailed on Thursday the achievements of central bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda, noting that the yen’s weakening as a result of monetary easing has helped boost exports and employment.

“Coordination between fiscal and monetary policies has worked well,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting when asked his view on the central bank governor, whose five-year term ends in April.

Aso also said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has instructed him to put a decisive end to deflation, revive the economy and tackle fiscal consolidation, after the premier was re-elected on Wednesday following his ruling bloc’s election win last month. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Borsuk)