FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan finmin Aso hails achievements of BOJ gov Kuroda
Sections
Featured
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
Future of Money
Wall Street regulator warns digital coin investors
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Exchange-traded funds
U.S. fund investors favor stocks at home over peers abroad
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 7:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan finmin Aso hails achievements of BOJ gov Kuroda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso hailed on Thursday the achievements of central bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda, noting that the yen’s weakening as a result of monetary easing has helped boost exports and employment.

“Coordination between fiscal and monetary policies has worked well,” Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting when asked his view on the central bank governor, whose five-year term ends in April.

Aso also said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has instructed him to put a decisive end to deflation, revive the economy and tackle fiscal consolidation, after the premier was re-elected on Wednesday following his ruling bloc’s election win last month. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.