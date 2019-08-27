Market News
August 27, 2019 / 2:13 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Japan finmin Aso says closely watching yen moves 'with urgency'

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday he was monitoring currency moves “with a sense of urgency” after a recent spike in the yen, while declining to comment on specific foreign exchange levels.

Aso made the comments at a regular news conference when asked about the Japanese currency’s appreciation to a seven-month peak below 105 yen to the dollar, caused on Monday by worries over the Sino-U.S. trade war.

“Currency stability is important,” Aso said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

