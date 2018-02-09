Japan finmin Aso says he's closely watching market moves

TOKYO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday that he was closely watching financial market moves and global economic trends following a big drop in U.S. stock prices.

Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting that fundamentals were firm in the U.S. and global economies despite “big fluctuations” in share prices.

Aso also said the Financial Services Agency had started on-site inspections at several cryptocurrency exchanges to examine their systemic risk management, after the recent theft at Tokyo-based exchange Coincheck. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)