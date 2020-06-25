Bank of Japan will control rates, prevent them from spiking, says board member Adachi

TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Seiji Adachi said the central bank will control interest rates and prevent them from spiking to ensure Japan’s finances do not collapse, according to the Mainichi newspaper.

Japan must focus on boosting fiscal spending to combat the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and prevent its banking system from destabilising, Adachi was quoted as saying in an interview that ran on Friday.

Adachi, a former private economist, joined the BOJ’s nine-member board in March. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)