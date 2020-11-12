BOJ's Adachi says new scheme for regional lenders separate from monetary policy

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s new scheme targeting regional lenders is not directly tied to monetary policy and is instead aimed at prodding them to boost their financial standing, the central bank’s board member Seiji Adachi said on Thursday.

In a news conference, he also warned that Japan may see deflationary pressure heighten if more temporary workers lost their jobs.

The BOJ unveiled on Tuesday a scheme aimed at incentivising regional lenders to consolidate and help revitalise regional economies, a move that echoes growing concern over the health of the country’s banking system. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)