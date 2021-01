TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s deputy governor Masayoshi Amamiya will return to work on Friday, the central bank said on Thursday.

Amamiya was absent from the central bank’s policy board meeting earlier as he was a close contact of a relative who had taken a PCR test, but the test result came back negative. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Alison Williams)