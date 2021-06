TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Tuesday the central bank will not hesitate to take additional monetary easing steps if needed.

“Japan’s economy is headed for a recovery. But consumers will likely remain cautious about spending as curbs to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continues,” Amamiya said in an online seminar. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)