TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Wednesday the central bank won’t rule out deepening negative interest rates as an option if it were to expand monetary stimulus further.

But he also said the central bank must look closely not just at the positive effect but the cost of any further easing steps, as years of ultra-low rates weigh on financial institutions’ profits. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)