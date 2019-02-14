Japan's bank lobby head calls for review of BOJ's price goal, easy policy

TOKYO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan may be approaching a stage where it needs to review its 2 percent inflation target and ultra-loose monetary policy, the head of the country’s banking lobby said on Thursday.

“While it may be difficult to do so immediately, the BOJ should cautiously but steadily take measures” to stock up its policy ammunition in case it needs to ramp up stimulus in the future, Koji Fujiwara, chairman of the Japanese Bankers Association, told a regular news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kim Coghill)