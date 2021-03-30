BOJ warns of rising credit costs among financial institutions

TOKYO, March 30 (Reuters) - Japanese financial institutions have seen credit costs rise this fiscal year due to uncertainty over the business prospects of borrowers that suffered from the COVID-19 pandemic, the central bank said on Tuesday.

“Credit costs could increase considerably given the prolonged spread of COVID-19, although such costs will greatly depend on the future course of infections and economic activity,” the BOJ said in a report on findings from interviews with financial institutions. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)