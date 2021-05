TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank would ensure any digital currency it issues would not disrupt the country’s financial system.

“If we were to issue a central bank digital currency (CBDC) in the future, we would take into account the need to ensure Japan’s financial system remains sound,” Kuroda told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)