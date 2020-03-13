BOJ may top up CP and corporate bond buying next week - sources

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan may top up purchases of commercial paper and corporate bonds next week, sources familiar with its thinking said, as markets show increasing signs of strain due to fears over the widening fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The BOJ holds roughly 2.2 trillion yen ($28 billion) in commercial paper and 3.2 trillion yen in corporate bonds. It now pledges to buy such assets to maintain the balance of its holdings at the current size.

The central bank may pledge to accelerate the pace of buying and increase the balance of its holdings at next week’s policy to ensure companies do not face trouble procuring funds, the sources said on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. ($1 = 105.9700 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kevin Liffey)