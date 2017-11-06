FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BOJ Kuroda: No immediate need to tweak pace of ETF buying
November 6, 2017
November 6, 2017 / 2:40 AM / in an hour

BOJ Kuroda: No immediate need to tweak pace of ETF buying

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NAGOYA, Japan, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday he saw no immediate need to tweak the pace or the way it buys exchange-traded funds (ETF) under its massive stimulus programme.

“We may make some modification to the way we buy ETFs in the future,” even if other elements of the BOJ’s ultra-easy policy remains in place, Kuroda told business leaders in Nagoya, central Japan. “At present, I don’t see the need to change anything,” he added.

Under its stimulus package that combines a yield curve control policy with an asset-buying programme, the BOJ buys huge amounts of government bonds and risky assets including ETFs and trust funds investing in property. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Minami Funakoshi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
