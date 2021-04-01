Japan gov't promotes BOJ Nagoya branch head Kato as executive director

TOKYO, April 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s government on Thursday appointed Takeshi Kato, a career central banker with extensive experience drafting monetary policy, to the role of executive director at the Bank of Japan (BOJ).

Kato, previously head of the BOJ’s branch in Nagoya, central Japan, joins five other executive directors who assist the bank’s decision-making board headed by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.

The 56-year-old central banker spent a large part of his career at the BOJ department charged with drafting monetary policy, including when the central bank ramped up stimulus numerous times to battle a damaging yen spike in 2010. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Christopher Cushing)