BOJ, FSA start debate on enhancing coordination over bank inspections

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan and the country’s financial regulator Financial Services Agency held a first round of talks on ways to enhance cooperation over their banking sector inspections, the central bank said on Friday.

“The FSA and the BOJ will seek to reduce financial institutions’ burden and enhance the quality of monitoring,” such as sharing data and bank inspection results with each other, the BOJ said in a statement. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; editing by John Stonestreet)