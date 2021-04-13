BOJ Kuroda preaches benefits of weak yen for Japan's economy

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday preached the benefits of a weak yen, saying it helps manufacturers by inflating the value of profits they earn overseas.

Many Japanese manufacturers now produce goods they sell overseas locally, which means a weak yen may not boost export volume as much as it had in the past, Kuroda said.

“But there’s quite a lot of positives for Japan from a weak yen,” as companies earn huge profits overseas and would see their yen-denominated value rise from a lower yen, he told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)