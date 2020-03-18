BOJ will ease again if virus damage to economy deepens - Kuroda

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank would ease monetary policy again “without hesitation” if the economy worsens further from the fallout of the coronavirus epidemic.

“If it takes long to contain the virus, that could have a severe impact on the economy,” Kuroda told parliament.

Finance Minister Taro Aso told the same parliament committee that the government must take “various, bold” steps to support the economy. But he said there was no plan now to cut Japan’s sales tax hike to zero, as proposed by some lawmakers. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)