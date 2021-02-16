BOJ's Kuroda says no plan to end or 'permanently reduce' ETF buying

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank had no plan now to end or “permanently reduce” its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

“We are aware of various problems being pointed out about our ETF buying. But the policy has had a positive impact on the economy and prices,” Kuroda told parliament, adding that the BOJ would look into ways to address the side-effects of its asset-buying programme. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)