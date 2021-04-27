CORRECTED-EXCERPTS-BOJ Governor Kuroda's comments at news conference

(Corrects level of inflation in fiscal 2023 to 2%, not 1%, in final paragraph)

April 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s central bank maintained its massive stimulus on Tuesday and projected inflation missing its 2% target for years to come, as fresh curbs to combat a spike in COVID-19 cases overshadow the boost to growth from solid global demand.

The Bank of Japan also warned of “high uncertainty” on how much the pandemic could drag on growth, signalling its readiness to keep its money spigot wide open for the foreseeable future.

Following are excerpts from BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s comments at his post-meeting news conference, which was conducted in Japanese, as translated by Reuters:

INFLATION TARGET

“According to our models, the cell phone fee cuts are likely to slash CPI by around 0.5% to 1.0% point. If not for this, our inflation forecast would have been higher.

“We will continue to do our utmost to achieve our 2% inflation target. This is something we must accomplish as our mandate is to achieve price stability.”

ON THE BOJ’S DECISION IN MARCH TO ALLOW LONG-TERM YIELDS TO MOVE 50 BASIS POINTS AROUND ITS 0% TARGET

“We expect long-term rates to move around the range we clarified. The BOJ does not plan to intentionally create volatility. We expect yields to move reflecting economic and price developments.”

ASKED ABOUT THE POSSIBILITY OF EXTENDING THE DEADLINE FOR THE BOJ’S PANDEMIC-RELIEF PROGRAMME

“If some service sectors remain under strong funding stress, we will of course consider extending the programme. We must continue to support corporate funding for sectors deeply hit by the pandemic, such as face-to-face service industries.”

ON THE BIG UPGRADE IN THE BOJ’S FISCAL 2022 FORECAST

“I don’t think it’s a particularly bullish forecast. The global economy has recovered quite clearly and world trade has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. Japan’s exports and output continue to increase, helping lift corporate profits and capital expenditure.”

ON HOW DIVERGENCE IN CENTRAL BANK POLICIES COULD AFFECT MARKETS

“Currency rates of major countries have moved in a very narrow range. Currency rates seem to move less from interest rate differentials, and more on the fact major central banks are guiding policies to achieve a common inflation target of 2%. Even if major central banks’ monetary policies diverge reflecting their different economic and price situation, I don’t think that will have a big impact on their currency moves.”

“It’s true under the current forecasts, inflation won’t reach 2% even in fiscal 2023. That means achievement of our 2% target will be beyond fiscal 2024. I don’t think there’s much meaning to the relationship with my term as governor.”