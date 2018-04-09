FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 9, 2018 / 10:49 AM / in 34 minutes

Kuroda says BOJ will eventually need to normalise policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the central bank would eventually need to consider how to normalise its ultra-easy monetary policy.

But he reiterated that it was too early to debate specific means to whittle down stimulus with inflation distant from the BOJ’s 2 percent target.

“I think the process of any shift (from easy policy) would be cautious and gradual, as with U.S. and European central banks,” Kuroda told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

