Bonds News
March 13, 2020 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

BOJ official says bond market liquidity 'falling sharply'

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ’s) unscheduled bond-buying operation on Friday was taken keeping in mind the fact that liquidity in the government bond (JGB) market has been falling sharply recently, a central bank official told Reuters.

“We will continue to make utmost efforts to stabilise markets with a close eye on market developments,” the official said.

Earlier, the BOJ said it would buy 200 billion yen ($1.90 billion) of JGBs with five to ten years to maturity in an unscheduled move as the local debt market capitulated to investors’ rush for liquidity.

$1 = 105.4000 yen Reporting by Takahiko Wada, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below