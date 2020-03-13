BOJ official says bond market liquidity 'falling sharply'

TOKYO, March 13 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan’s (BOJ’s) unscheduled bond-buying operation on Friday was taken keeping in mind the fact that liquidity in the government bond (JGB) market has been falling sharply recently, a central bank official told Reuters.

“We will continue to make utmost efforts to stabilise markets with a close eye on market developments,” the official said.

Earlier, the BOJ said it would buy 200 billion yen ($1.90 billion) of JGBs with five to ten years to maturity in an unscheduled move as the local debt market capitulated to investors’ rush for liquidity.