BOJ's Masai says consolidation among options for regional banks

FUKUOKA, Japan, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai said on Thursday that consolidation is among the options that the country’s regional banks could take to boost their profitability.

“Regional banks face intensifying competition amid a dwindling population and a decrease in the number of companies in regional areas,” Masai told a news conference after meeting with business leaders in Fukuoka, southern Japan.

“Solidifying their revenue base and boosting profitability would be a big challenge for them,” she said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara)