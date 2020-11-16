BOJ's Masai says must be open to enhancing ETF programme

TOKYO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai said on Monday the central bank must be open to debate on whether there is room to enhance its exchange-traded fund (ETF) purchasing programme.

With nominal interest rates reaching zero and ultra-low interest rates being prolonged, the boost to the economy from such traditional monetary policy tools is weakening, she said.

“The BOJ’s ETF buying, along with forward guidance, will remain among tools to enhance the effect of monetary easing,” Masai told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)