Some in BOJ urged scrutiny on COVID-19 response - Sept meeting minutes

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Some Bank of Japan policymakers called for deeper scrutiny on how to address the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic as the economic outlook remained highly uncertain, minutes of the central bank’s September rate review showed on Wednesday.

“Members agreed there remained extremely high uncertainties over the consequences of COVID-19 and the magnitude of their impact on domestic and overseas economies,” the minutes showed.

One member said it would be necessary for the BOJ to reconsider its strategy towards achieving its 2% inflation target, which had become increasingly hard to meet due to the pandemic, the minutes showed. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)