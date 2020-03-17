Japan govt nominates Hitachi exec Nakamura to join BOJ board

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Japanese government on Tuesday nominated Toyoaki Nakamura, a Hitachi Ltd executive, to join the Bank of Japan’s nine-member policy board.

Nakamura, 67, would replace Yukitoshi Funo, a former executive of Toyota Motor who has consistently voted with the majority and holds a neutral stance.

If formally approved by parliament, Nakamura would begin his five-year term on July 1, as Funo serves out his term a day before. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)