West Japan firms say hard to gauge trade war impact on supply chains -BOJ

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Many companies in the Kinki region of western Japan say it is hard to gauge the impact of Sino-U.S. trade friction on their businesses because supply chains have become “quite complicated,” a senior central bank official said on Thursday.

“Many business executives in the region say they have a sense of uncertainty over the impact of trade friction on their businesses,” said Yasuhiro Yamada, head of the BOJ’s branch in Osaka, which is home to electronics giants like Panasonic.

“But none of them say their companies were directly hit” by the tariffs that the United States and China have imposed on each other, Yamada told a news conference. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)