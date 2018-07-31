FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
July 31, 2018 / 4:29 AM / in 2 hours

TEXT-BOJ statement on outline for purchases of ETFs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Tuesday said it would increase the ratio of exchange-traded funds that it purchases linked to the TOPIX index while keeping its overall annual ETF buying target unchanged.

The BOJ said its annual purchases of ETFs that track the TOPIX would rise to 4.2 trillion yen ($37.7 billion) from 2.7 trillion yen now.

Please click here for the statement on the BOJ's website: bit.ly/2KdAbYj ($1 = 111.3000 yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.