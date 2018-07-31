TEXT-BOJ statement on outline for purchases of ETFs

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan on Tuesday said it would increase the ratio of exchange-traded funds that it purchases linked to the TOPIX index while keeping its overall annual ETF buying target unchanged.

The BOJ said its annual purchases of ETFs that track the TOPIX would rise to 4.2 trillion yen ($37.7 billion) from 2.7 trillion yen now.

Please click here for the statement on the BOJ's website: bit.ly/2KdAbYj ($1 = 111.3000 yen) (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes)