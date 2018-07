TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan pledged to keep interest rates “very low” for the time being and took measures to make its massive stimulus programme more flexible on Tuesday, reflecting its forecast that it would take time for inflation to hit its 2 percent target.

