Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Market News

Japan households' inflation expectations rise - BOJ survey

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Japanese households’ inflation expectations rose in March from three months ago, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday, a sign the economy is recovering from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ratio of households who expect prices to rise a year from now stood at 62.4%, up from 60% in December, the Bank of Japan’s quarterly survey showed.

The survey was conducted between Feb. 5 and March 3. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up