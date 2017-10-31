FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-TABLE-BOJ's GDP, CPI forecasts in quarterly report for Oct
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 31, 2017 / 3:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

RPT-TABLE-BOJ's GDP, CPI forecasts in quarterly report for Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeats to attach to additional alerts)
    TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan kept monetary
policy steady on Tuesday even as it slightly cut its inflation
forecast for the current fiscal year, signalling its conviction
a solid recovery will gradually accelerate inflation toward its
2 percent target.             
    Following is a table of median forecasts by the BOJ's nine
board members of gross domestic product (GDP) and core consumer
price index (CPI) at a quarterly review of its long-term
economic and price projections.
    Previous forecasts issued in July are in parentheses (all
year-on-year percentage changes):
    
                        REAL GDP     CORE CPI
    FY 2017/18            +1.9         +0.8
                         (+1.8)       (+1.1)
    FY 2018/19            +1.4         +1.4
                         (+1.4)       (+1.5)
    FY 2019/20            +0.7         +1.8
                         (+0.7)       (+1.8)
    
    *The core CPI excludes the effect of volatile fresh food
prices but includes oil costs. The CPI forecast for fiscal 2019
excludes the effect of a scheduled sales tax hike in October
2019 to 10 percent from 8 percent.

 (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.