BOJ must be ready to lower nominal rates further, says depgov Wakatabe

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Wednesday the central bank must be ready to lower nominal interest rates further to fend off shocks to the economy.

“The BOJ must conduct monetary policy in a way that ensures real interest rates don’t spike. Under our commitment, we also need to think about ways to lower nominal rates if needed,” he told a news conference after an online meeting with business leaders in Kanagawa prefecture. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)