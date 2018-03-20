BOJ new deputy gov Wakatabe: to ease further if necessary

TOKYO, March 20 (Reuters) - One of the Bank of Japan’s two new deputy governors, Masazumi Wakatabe, said on Tuesday that the central bank must avoid making a premature shift in policy but should ease further without hesitation if it became necessary.

Wakatabe said he would steadily pursue policy to achieve the BOJ’s 2 percent inflation target in a stable manner.

Wakatabe is an academic known as vocal advocate of aggressive monetary stimulus. He and career central banker Masayoshi Amamiya were approved for the deputy posts last week in parliament.