BOJ's Kuroda says will respond to impact of yen moves on economy

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the central bank would respond as needed to any adverse impact recent yen rises could have on the economy and prices.

Kuroda said the yen’s recent ascent was driven largely by demand for the safe-haven currency as risk sentiment worsened on uncertainty over the cornavirus outbreak.

“The BOJ’s monetary policy does not directly target currency moves ... But exchange-rate moves may affect the economy and prices, so we’ll take a comprehensive look at developments and take appropriate action as needed,” he told parliament. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)