Financials
October 10, 2019 / 12:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

BOJ Amamiya warns of Asian impact from LIBOR discontinuation

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Thursday the planned discontinuation of LIBOR, a widely used benchmark for financial transactions, would have a significant impact on Asian markets.

“The permanent discontinuation of LIBOR would be one of the most significant events in global financial history, and the deadline is unavoidable,” Amamiya said in a speech in Tokyo on Asian capital markets.

“It is therefore important for us all to work together for our common interest - a smooth transition to alternative reference rates,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below