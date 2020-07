TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Friday it has appointed its top economist, Kazushige Kamiyama, as head of the payments and settlements department, which oversees research into central bank digital currencies (CBDC).

Seisaku Kameda will succeed Kamiyama as the central bank’s top economist and head of its statistics department, the BOJ said in a statement. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)