BOJ Gov Kuroda: Won't stop buying ETFs or sell them

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday that the central bank would not stop buying exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or sell them as it proceeds with yield curb control policy without affecting share prices.

Speaking in the upper house financial committee, Kuroda said Friday’s review of ETF purchases would allow the BOJ to continue easing policy more flexibly and effectively. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)