BOJ Kuroda stresses readiness to ease further, warns of high uncertainty

FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday the central bank was ready to ramp up stimulus, as the coronavirus pandemic keeps the economic outlook highly uncertain.

“There is a lot of uncertainty on how the pandemic could affect the economy and financial conditions,” Kuroda said.

“As such, we’ll keep an eye out on the impact for the time being and take additional easing steps without hesitation if necessary,” he said in a speech delivered online to business leaders in Osaka, western Japan.