BOJ must gain public understanding that it adjusts policy flexibly - April mtg summary

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must find ways to gain public understanding that it can adjust policy flexibly and clarify how it sees an end to ultra-easy monetary policy, a policymaker was quoted as saying at its rate review last month.

The summary of opinions of the BOJ’s April meeting, released on Thursday, also showed several members raising the need to scrutinise the potential demerits of the bank’s buying of risky assets and its policy of capping long-term rate at zero.

The BOJ kept monetary policy unchanged at the rate review, but ditched a timeframe it had set for hitting its inflation target, a surprise move analysts say is aimed at keeping market expectations for more stimulus in check.