BOJ must keep strong commitment to price goal - depgov Wakatabe

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masazumi Wakatabe said on Wednesday the central bank must continue to strongly commit to its 2% inflation target to respond to any overshooting or undershooting of prices.

He also said the BOJ must “constantly have deep discussions” on ways to improve monetary policy, as other major central banks review their policy frameworks to adapt to a prolonged period of low economic growth and subdued inflation.

“It’s necessary to give further consideration to what kind of monetary policy should be taken in the COVID-19 era, while referring to discussions being held at other central banks,” he said in a speech to business leaders in Saga, southern Japan. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)