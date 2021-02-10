BOJ Nakamura highlights cost of c.bank's huge asset buying

TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan board member Toyoaki Nakamura on Wednesday warned of the potential demerits of the central bank’s huge asset purchases, such as the risk of distorting market functions.

“The BOJ’s exchange-traded funds (ETF) purchases ... will remain a necessary tool,” Nakamura said in a speech at an online meeting with business leaders.

“This is not just about ETFs but by buying huge amounts of assets and holding onto them for a prolonged period, the BOJ could affect market functions. That is something we need to be mindful of,” he said. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)