March 20, 2018 / 8:44 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

BOJ new deputy gov Amamiya: not in deflation but price goal still distant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 20 (Reuters) - Japan is no longer in deflation but consumer prices still have not reached the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent inflation target, one of the Bank of Japan’s two new deputy governors said on Tuesday.

Masayoshi Amamiya, newly appointed as deputy governor to the BOJ, also told reporters that he wanted to measure both the benefits and side-effects of the BOJ’s quantitative easing.

The new deputy governors were approved last week in parliament, where Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition holds a comfortable majority in the both chambers. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

