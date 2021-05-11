Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Market News

BOJ policymaker called for action on climate change - April mtg summary

By Reuters Staff

TOKYO, May 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan must consider taking necessary steps on climate change in line with its mandate as a central bank, one of its board members was quoted as saying at a policy meeting in April.

“Climate change is an important issue, in that it could affect the economy and the financial system,” the member said, according to a summary of opinions at the April meeting released on Tuesday. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

