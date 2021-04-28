BOJ says low-cost mobile phone fees may cause larger dip in CPI

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japan’s low-cost cellphone fees could cause even bigger drops in core consumer prices (CPI) than the central bank governor had suggested earlier, the Bank of Japan said in a report, as it struggles to accelerate inflation to its 2% target.

At its two-day policy review that ended on Tuesday, the BOJ stood pat on policy and trimmed its core consumer inflation forecast for the fiscal year that began in April to 0.1% from 0.5% estimated in January.

Governor Haruhiko Kuroda blamed the cut to this fiscal year’s inflation forecast on the effect of cellphone fee cuts, which he said likely shaved around 0.5-1 percentage point off price growth.

In a full version of its quarterly report issued on Wednesday, the BOJ said low-cost mobile phone plans by major carriers -- which became available from mid-March 2021 -- would cause an even deeper dip in prices in the summer and the following months as CPI data undergoes rebasing.

Wednesday’s report was issued a day after a summary of it was published to provide long-term growth and price projections.

The BOJ projected on Tuesday that inflation would fail to reach its 2% target during Kuroda’s term through early 2023, despite years of heavy money printing.

Given the rebasing of the CPI to use 2020 as the base year, which will take place in August 2021, it is “highly likely” that the effects of the cut will be larger for the new 2020-base index than the current 2015-base, the full report said.

Citing the factors, the report said the weight of mobile phone charges in the 2020-base index will increase versus the 2015-base, and the index level of such charges, which has declined, will be reset.

The CPI is expected to return to a “moderate uptrend” eventually as the output gap improves and the effects of cellphone fees fade, while Japan’s vaccine rollouts will reduce the impact of COVID-19, it added.

Major carriers have come under intense pressure from Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who has called for cuts in mobile phone fees by as much as 40%, arguing that Japan’s cellphone fees, among the world’s most expensive, were straining households.