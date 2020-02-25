BOJ to act appropriately with eye on markets - senior official

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will take appropriate steps as needed with an eye on market developments, including currency moves, a senior central bank official said on Tuesday.

While the BOJ does not directly target currency moves in guiding monetary policy, it will scrutinise their impact on Japan’s economy and inflation, Eiji Maeda, the central bank’s executive director, told parliament.

“Whether it’s yen rises or yen falls, we will take appropriate action as needed with an eye on what’s behind the moves, and how they affect the economy and the long-term price trend,” Maeda told parliament, when asked by a lawmaker about recent yen declines. (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)