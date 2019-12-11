BOJ to engage with bank executives on reshaping business model

TOKYO, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan said on Wednesday it would hold a seminar next month to engage with bank executives on ways to shift their institutions’ business models to one better suited to meet various challenges such as digitalisation.

The move is part of efforts by the BOJ to prod financial institutions into diversifying operations from their core lending business, which is under increasing strain from years of ultra-low interest rates.

The seminar, which targets bank executives, will be the first one by the BOJ addressing topics ranging from digitalisation, operational reforms to investment mindful of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.

“The domestic and external environment surrounding financial institutions is changing rapidly. The industry is entering an age of reform aimed at rebuilding its business model into a more sustainable one,” the BOJ said as it announced its plan on the seminar, which will be held in Osaka, western Japan, on Jan. 29.

Years of massive money printing have failed to drive up inflation to the BOJ’s 2% inflation target, forcing the central bank to maintain a radical stimulus programme despite the strain it is inflicting on financial institutions’ profits.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said while the bank will be mindful of the rising cost of prolonged easing, it stands ready to top up stimulus if the economy’s recovery came under threat.

Senior BOJ officials, including Kuroda, have also called on financial institutions to diversify operations, cut costs and consider consolidating businesses with each other to survive.