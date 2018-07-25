FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 10:05 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BOJ to mull changing composition of ETF buying next week - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will consider at next week’s rate review changing the composition of exchange-traded funds (ETF) it buys as part of is massive stimulus programme, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

The central bank currently buys 6 trillion yen ($54.08 billion) worth of ETFs per year, of which around 1.5 trillion yen is spent on ETFs linked to the Nikkei stock average and roughly 4 trillion yen on those linked to the Topix index.

The BOJ will change that composition and increase the amount of purchases for Topix-linked ETFs, and decrease buying of Nikkei-linked ETFs, the Nikkei reported without citing sources.

The total amount of purchase will remain unchanged for now, it said.

$1 = 110.9500 yen Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler

