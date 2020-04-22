BOJ to shorten policy meeting to one day on April 27 - NHK

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan will shorten its upcoming monetary policy meeting, originally planned for next Monday and Tuesday, to a single day on April 27 to help prevent coronavirus infections, public broadcaster NHK reported on Thursday.

The BOJ is expected to take further steps to ease funding strains for companies hit by the pandemic by boosting purchases of corporate bonds and commercial paper (CP) and other measures, sources have told Reuters. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)