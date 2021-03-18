BOJ to widen band around long-term rate target on Friday - Nikkei

TOKYO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan is expected to slightly widen an implicit band at which it allows long-term interest rates to move around its 0% target, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

At a review of its policy tools to be announced on Friday, the BOJ is also seen removing a pledge to buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) at an annual pace of 6 trillion yen ($55 billion), the paper said without citing sources.