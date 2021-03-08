BOJ's Amamiya says must keep yield curve 'stably low'

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya said on Monday the central bank must focus on keeping the entire yield curve “stably low” for the time being.

“A big fluctuation in interest rates could have undesirable consequences. But when it’s limited to a certain range, it’s possible to enhance bond market functions, without diminishing the monetary easing effect of our policy,” he said in a speech.

“At the current juncture, it’s important to keep the entire yield curve stably low ... as the economy suffers the blow from the coronavirus pandemic. For the time being, we need to guide yield curve control with this point in mind,” he added. (Reporting by Leika Kihara, additional reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)